Former Arsenal Midfielder Ray Parlour Says Gunners Must Spend £250m to Progress This Summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has given his thoughts on the budget that the incoming Gunners manager would need to make the on-field improvements the club so desperately need.

Parlour told talkSPORT that the new Arsenal manager would need a £250m transfer kitty to get the players they need to progress to the next level.

Arsenal must be prepared to spend big, says former player 🤑https://t.co/INBOpVmP27 — talkSPORT 📻 (@talkSPORT) May 9, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily linked with the vacant position at the Emirates - despite the Juve CEO being confident that he will stay in Italy - but a lot of work needs to be done as a new generation starts in north London following Wenger's resignation.

Arsenal have had another poor season, with the Gunners currently sitting sixth in the Premier League and without a piece of silverware once again. Parlour is clear on the fact that Arsenal need to spend big this summer.

He said: “If I was the new manager going into the club in the summer, the first thing I would say is: ‘How much have I got to spend?’

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

“I’d say they would need £200m, but a little bit more if they want to compete – £250m. A big problem Arsenal are going to have this summer is attracting the big players, because they’re not in the Champions League.

“The challenge for Arsenal’s new manager is to get back into the top four, and to do that you’ve got to have investment – simple.

“The board have got to back him. They won’t want to spend a lot of money in the summer, but that’s what they’re going to have to do if they want to compete in the top four.”