Former Arsenal Midfielder Ray Parlour Says Gunners Must Spend £250m to Progress This Summer

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has given his thoughts on the budget that the incoming Gunners manager would need to make the on-field improvements the club so desperately need.

Parlour told talkSPORT that the new Arsenal manager would need a £250m transfer kitty to get the players they need to progress to the next level.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily linked with the vacant position at the Emirates - despite the Juve CEO being confident that he will stay in Italy - but a lot of work needs to be done as a new generation starts in north London following Wenger's resignation.

Arsenal have had another poor season, with the Gunners currently sitting sixth in the Premier League and without a piece of silverware once again. Parlour is clear on the fact that Arsenal need to spend big this summer.

He said: “If I was the new manager going into the club in the summer, the first thing I would say is: ‘How much have I got to spend?’

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

“I’d say they would need £200m, but a little bit more if they want to compete – £250m. A big problem Arsenal are going to have this summer is attracting the big players, because they’re not in the Champions League.

“The challenge for Arsenal’s new manager is to get back into the top four, and to do that you’ve got to have investment – simple.

“The board have got to back him. They won’t want to spend a lot of money in the summer, but that’s what they’re going to have to do if they want to compete in the top four.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)