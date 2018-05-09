Jose Mourinho Gives Positive Update on Sir Alex Ferguson Ahead of West Ham Encounter

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given a positive update on Sir Alex Ferguson's condition ahead of the Red Devils' trip to West Ham on Thursday evening, admitting that he is 'confident' the former United boss will pull through.

The footballing world was left stunned when news emerged that the highly decorated Scot had suffered from a brain haemorrhage at the end of the weekend, and Ferguson had undergone surgery - which, thankfully, was successful.

Speaking ahead of the West Ham game, Mourinho gave an update on the 76-year-old, who is said to be in a stable condition.

"His family ask for privacy and that's what I am going to respect," the United boss told surrounding journalists, via the club's official website. "But we are positive, very positive. We are confident."

When asked if Sir Alex's situation will have any impact on Mourinho's squad, the Portuguese manager said he can't see it being a negative effect, adding: "I can only think that if there is any relation, it is a positive relation."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mourinho then went on to discuss the team news coming out of the camp ahead of the visit to the Olympic Stadium, announcing that the only two injured players in the squad are Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini.

“In terms of injuries, it’s Lukaku and Fellaini. They are the two players who are not available for tomorrow [Thursday]. [Phil] Jones is back, [Alexis] Sanchez is back and there are no more problems. Lukaku will not play in the last league game of the season. Fellaini might – it is a muscular problem. We will wait and see.”





Finally, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season, Mourinho admitted that the central midfielder will start Sunday's game against Watford - though nothing was said of his potential outing against the Hammers.

“He [Carrick] will start the last match at Old Trafford, the last match of the Premier League,” added the boss. “Our captain, in front of our fans, he will start the match against Watford.”