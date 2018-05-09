Journalist Claims Klopp Has 'Verbal Agreement' for Transfer of French Star But Nothing Is Signed

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has a 'verbal agreement' with Nabil Fekir after meeting with the France international last year, according to French journalist Djellit.

Over the weekend, stories broke that Liverpool had reached an agreement for the €70m transfer of Lyon star Fekir this summer. However, speaking on Sunday club president Jean-Michel Aulas moved to play down furious speculation by claiming that they had no contact from Liverpool over the weekend and still harboured hope of keeping Fekir beyond summer.

Aulas public statement and Fekir's own coy comments have, however, done little to stop the ramping up of exit reports, with journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin since revealing that Liverpool manager Klopp has already met with the attacker.

Reports claim Fekir has been told he may leave this summer for the right offer and, while Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked, Liverpool remain in pole position to complete the deal, after moving quickest.

Writing on Twitter, journalist Djellit wrote of an agreement reached between manager and player during a meeting earlier this year.

"Klopp can always iron out an agreement with Fekir. The two men met at the beginning of the year. There's a verbal agreement between them," Djellit's tweet reads.

He then admitted there is still competition from other suitors and equated the transfer to being like that of Thomas Tuchel's apparently imminent move to become manager of Paris Saint-Germain - 'confirmed but not signed'.

Seen by many as the ideal Philippe Coutinho replacement, Fekir could be set to become Liverpool second high-profile signing of the summer, with the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig already confirmed since a deal was agreed last summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)