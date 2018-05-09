Leicester Striker Set to Leave Foxes After Poor Premier League Stay With Turkey Giants Leading Chase

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, with Turkey's three biggest clubs all vying for the Nigerian's signature.

Fanatik are reporting that Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are all looking to sign the striker once his spell on loan at CSKA Moscow comes to an end and Musa himself is rumoured to be interested in a move to Turkey.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Since joining Leicester, Musa has struggled to hold down a spot in the starting eleven, with Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani all seemingly above him in the pecking order. 


Musa's limited game time in the Midlands has seen him score just twice in 21 appearances, but that hasn't dissuaded the Turkish giants from targeting him this summer. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Galatasaray are believed to have offered Musa €3.5m a season but due to the presidential elections going on at the time Musa elected to go back to CSKA in the most recent January transfer window.

Fenerbahce's manager Aykut Kocaman is reportedly a big fan of the striker and since losing Cenk Tosun to Everton, Besiktas are looking for a new, pacy striker and Musa is believed to fit the bill.

Whilst it's unclear where Musa will be playing his football next season, it certainly doesn't look like it'll be with the Foxes. The club will be hoping to make back some of the €19.5m they spent on the Nigerian in the summer of 2016.

