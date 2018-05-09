Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Glad to Have Entire Week to Prepare for Crucial Brighton Game

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his excitement at having an entire week to prepare for his side's encounter with Brighton on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have spent the second half of this season juggling both the Premier League and Champions League, but they've received a well earned rest this week.

One consequence of European success is that it's exhausting, and for a while now the Merseyside outfit have been playing two games a week in order to keep up with both competitions - though it did grant them the chance of opportunity to play in the Champions League final.

And now Liverpool prepare for the final day of the season without having to endure a midweek game - something Klopp is ecstatic about.

"I'm really happy that this very intense period is over now because we have one week to prepare for Brighton," the Liverpool boss told the club's official website.

"[It] will be a difficult game but we have one week - that feels like a year and we will use that.

"Hopefully they all came through the game then one week is fantastic.

"If one or two had little problems then one week is short as well but so far I didn't hear anything and I hope it stays like this."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With Chelsea chasing a place in the top four, Liverpool are under pressure to beat Brighton - a victory that would secure their Champions League position next season, but Klopp seems relaxed about the situation.

"It's my life, it's our life, that we always make it a little bit more exciting.

"We had these situations a few times and it will be, for sure, exciting because Brighton is in a good moment, they played fantastic against [Manchester] United.

"But it's all OK, as long as we have it in our own hands, life is good.

"We still have to take it then but we will try everything."

