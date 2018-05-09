Liverpool Star May Never Play for Club Again as Injury Woes Continue Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Emre Can may have played his last game for Liverpool, as he is reportedly losing his race to be fit for the Champions League final.

The German midfielder suffered a back injury in the first half of Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford in March and has not featured since, missing ten games for Liverpool - six in the Premier League and four in the Champions League.

Can had hoped to return to training at Melwood this week but the Liverpool Echo reports that scans on Monday proved inconclusive, and further tests must be undertaken before he can resume training.

Liverpool had hoped to have the 24-year-old fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, but Can is running out of time with less than three weeks until the game in Kiev.

This news is the latest in a long line of injury blows for Liverpool, with Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip already ruled out of the Champions League final due to injuries.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Can is expected to leave Anfield this summer after failing to agree an extension to his contract. Juventus are front-runners for his signature but Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked.

Can's six goals for Liverpool this season have made it the most prolific of his four years on Merseyside. He joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has made over 160 appearances for the Reds.

He should be fit to travel to this summer's World Cup with holders Germany though, having become a regular for Joachim Low's team in 2017. Can scored his first international goal against Azerbaijan in October, and will be optimistic of adding to his tally this summer in Russia.

