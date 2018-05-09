Liverpool Target Hints at Potential Stay But Confirms He Will Decide on Future at Season's End

Lyon's attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir has admitted he could yet still stay at Lyon beyond the summer if 'the club of his heart' qualifies for the Champions League.

It was reported this week that Liverpool had reached a 'verbal agreement with Lyon for the transfer of Fekir, and while the player admits that a move could be likely in the summer transfer window, he could still stay at the French club.

As reported by the Canal Plus in France, via the Mirror, the midfielder would respond to speculation surrounding his future: "At the end of the season, we will see. The Champions League with Lyon? Of course I want that. It's the club of my heart as you know."

It is easy to see why Fekir is a wanted man. The French International has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season and had attracted interested from Atletico Madrid and Chelsea during the course of the season.





Now Liverpool looked to have won the race for Lyon's star player, but playing Champions league football for Lyon could be the stumbling block in Liverpool's aspirations to sign Fekir, due to his ambitions of playing Champions League football with Lyon.

As is stands Lyon are heading for Champions League qualification sitting in second place in Ligue 1.





With two games to go, both Monaco and Europa League finalists Marseille can both catch Lyon for the race of an automatic Champions League spot.

The race for automatic Champions League spot is firmly in Lyon's hands and if they do finish in second position, it will be interesting to see whether Fekir will stay at Lyon or move to the Premier League with Liverpool.