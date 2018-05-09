Mauricio Pochettino Tells Spurs Players to 'Die Trying' in Chase for Champions League Spot

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has told his players that they should be prepared to 'die' in their remaining fixtures as they look to secure their all-important top four spot.

Spurs are currently on a worrying run of form, having only won one of their last four Premier League games and now sit just two points above fifth-placed Chelsea, with two games left to play of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The north Londoners host Newcastle on Wednesday before welcoming a struggling Leicester side to Wembley on Sunday for the final game of the campaign.

“To win the Champions League is a dream of everyone," Pochettino told reports in his latest press conference, via the Sun.

“It’s impossible to not give your best in the last two games to win. It’s massive because the Champions League is, with the Premier League, the best competition in the world. It’s in our own hands and we need to die to try to achieve that.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Now it’s not ‘We need to play two strikers, three defenders’, it’s about the players who are going to play to die to try to achieve. If we cannot, we cannot. That is different — we need to analyse why.

“But now we have to be all together, to fight for that, with our fans and to create a good atmosphere for this game and Sunday.

“To play Champions League in the new stadium would be fantastic. That was always our dream, to have the possibility to fight with this kind of club.

“We arrived four years ago and the team was sixth and it was, ‘the dream is to fight and to reduce the gap’. That is the truth but four years later we are there. But win? It’s not an easy thing to achieve like this, like magic. We are in a good race to win some titles one day.”