PHOTOS: Nike Launch Brilliant New 'Just Do It' World Cup Boot Pack as Russia 2018 Looms

Nike have announced that their players will take part in a brand new initiative during the World Cup this summer which will see four of their iconic boots get revamped for the tournament in Russia.

The new 'Just Do It' pack will see some of their beloved boots get a clean makeover, with Nike's latest designs paying homage to each of the 32 teams which have qualified for the World Cup this summer.

Image by Ben Carter

The popular Hypervenom boot will be given a striking overhaul, with the new boot set to boast an eye-catching Volt colour. While Nike's Magista boot, which has previously been worn by the likes of Andrés Iniesta and Mario Götze, will be given a Crimson Red tinge this summer.

Image by Ben Carter

The Hypervenom and Magista are just two of the boots which have been included as part of the Just Do It pack. The Mercurial Superfly 360 and Tiempo will also receive their own unique colour scheme at the World Cup.





But the base idea behind the new boots is common throughout all four. The main visible part of the boot will have matte pearlescent skin across all the releases despite their individual colour schemes elsewhere on the shoe.





All the boots will also have a triangle on the back of it that is made up of 32 lines, one for each country that is participating in the World Cup this summer. As an added feature, players will have the option of putting a graphic of their national team flag within the triangle.

Image by Ben Carter

The Mercurial Superfly 360 boot will be designed with a Total Orange colour scheme to accompany the clean white boot, while the Tiempo will have a Blue Hero hue.

Image by Ben Carter

The four stunning boots will be released on May 14, less than 24 hours after the Premier League campaign draws to a close.





Although there is little left to be decided at the top of the table, teams at the lower end of the table could be fighting for their lives on the final day of the season.

There is just one place in the bottom three left undecided after Stoke City had their relegation confirmed on Saturday, while West Brom's demise was decided in Tuesday's meeting between Swansea and Southampton.