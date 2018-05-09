PSG Reportedly Set Sights on Paul Pogba Following Midfielder's Difficult Season at Old Trafford

French champions Paris Saint Germain are reportedly interested in signing France international Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The midfielder has endured an inconsistent season in the Premier League, and has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford following a supposed falling out with Jose Mourinho.

A troublesome thigh injury has undoubtedly hindered Pogba's progression over the season, and the British media have consistently come down on the 25-year-old for some frustrating performances in Manchester.

However, that could all come to an end this summer. That is, if Daily Record are to be believed. They report that Pogba's main representative Mino Raiola has been offering his player to some of Europe's biggest clubs. He's sounded out the likes of Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG - and the latter are said to be interested.

A move for Pogba is said to depend on the French club's ability to retain their star assets. Having signed both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last season, the Ligue 1 outfit have proven their willingness to spend, but Pogba's move would depend on Neymar remaining at the Parc des Princes next season.

Sporting director Antero Henrique has been tasked with keeping the Brazilian in the French capital, while his assistant (and recently retired footballer) Maxwell will play a major role in reeling Pogba in.

Neymar has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since his arrival to PSG. The Brazilian is said to have struggled to adapt to life in Paris, and a return to La Liga is on the cards.