PSG Star Dani Alves Facing World Cup Scare After Suffering Injury in Coupe de France Final

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves could have his chances of making the Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup hampered, after injuring his ligaments during the Parisians' Coupe de France final win over Les Herbiers VF.

Goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani either side of half time settled this tie in PSG's favour. However, attention quickly turned to the well-being of their Brazilian full back as Alves went down with an injury just four minutes from time.

Thomas Meunier came on to replace the 35-year-old in the last few moments of the match and the Belgian will likely continue to fill the gap during the last two games of the season.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

However, concern is high for PSG's first choice right back with just weeks left before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, with Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte claiming that national team manager Tite thinks that the injury is serious and could ruin Alves' chances of making the squad this summer.

The veteran defender has been a key part of Unai Emery's squad in the French capital this season, making 41 appearances across all competitions where he has been directly involved in 15 goals.

The former Barcelona and Juventus star has likely played his last game for the club this season, although Alves will return next year as he enters the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)