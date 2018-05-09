PSG Star Dani Alves Facing World Cup Scare After Suffering Injury in Coupe de France Final

Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves could have his chances of making the Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup hampered, after injuring his ligaments during the Parisians' Coupe de France final win over Les Herbiers VF.

Goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani either side of half time settled this tie in PSG's favour. However, attention quickly turned to the well-being of their Brazilian full back as Alves went down with an injury just four minutes from time.

Thomas Meunier came on to replace the 35-year-old in the last few moments of the match and the Belgian will likely continue to fill the gap during the last two games of the season.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

However, concern is high for PSG's first choice right back with just weeks left before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, with Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte claiming that national team manager Tite thinks that the injury is serious and could ruin Alves' chances of making the squad this summer.

The veteran defender has been a key part of Unai Emery's squad in the French capital this season, making 41 appearances across all competitions where he has been directly involved in 15 goals.

The former Barcelona and Juventus star has likely played his last game for the club this season, although Alves will return next year as he enters the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.