Real Madrid Reportedly Eyeing Bid for Roma Stopper Alisson Following Successful Meetings With Player

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Real Madrid are believed to be on the verge of submitting a transfer offer for Roma stopper Alisson. The Brazilian stopper has been in fine form for his club this last season, and Los Blancos are eager to bring him in to solve their goalkeeping dilemma.

Madrid are threatening to be very busy this summer. Having been linked with some of Europe's top players all season long, the most recent reports are claiming that the club have already agreed a record breaking deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

But the buck doesn't stop there. According to RMC Sport, Real are soon to submit a formal bid for Neymar's compatriot, Alisson. Los Blancos have met with the player's representatives on numerous occasions, and believe that a transfer for the keeper has a good chance of coming to fruition. 

However, a deal won't come cheap for the champions of Europe. The 25-year-old is under contract at Stadio Olimpico until 2021, which means that Roma have a lot of power coming into the negotiations.

The report admits that Alisson's transfer could cost Madrid up to €70m, a sum that could smash the world record fee paid for a keeper, which was set last summer by Manchester City when they bought Ederson Moraes from Benfica.

Though the prospect of top quality signings will excite fans, their season is still not over. Following the club's three final La Liga games, Los Blancos face Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Reds knocked out Alisson's AS Roma in the semi-finals, and all eyes are now on May 26.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)