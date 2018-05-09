Real Madrid Reportedly Eyeing Bid for Roma Stopper Alisson Following Successful Meetings With Player

Real Madrid are believed to be on the verge of submitting a transfer offer for Roma stopper Alisson. The Brazilian stopper has been in fine form for his club this last season, and Los Blancos are eager to bring him in to solve their goalkeeping dilemma.

Madrid are threatening to be very busy this summer. Having been linked with some of Europe's top players all season long, the most recent reports are claiming that the club have already agreed a record breaking deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

Le Real Madrid va faire une offre dans les prochaines semaines pour le gardien de la #Roma, #Alisson. Le Réal a rencontré l’entourage du joueur à plusieurs reprises. #RealMadrid https://t.co/56hmaxLsTg — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) May 9, 2018

But the buck doesn't stop there. According to RMC Sport, Real are soon to submit a formal bid for Neymar's compatriot, Alisson. Los Blancos have met with the player's representatives on numerous occasions, and believe that a transfer for the keeper has a good chance of coming to fruition.

However, a deal won't come cheap for the champions of Europe. The 25-year-old is under contract at Stadio Olimpico until 2021, which means that Roma have a lot of power coming into the negotiations.

The report admits that Alisson's transfer could cost Madrid up to €70m, a sum that could smash the world record fee paid for a keeper, which was set last summer by Manchester City when they bought Ederson Moraes from Benfica.

Though the prospect of top quality signings will excite fans, their season is still not over. Following the club's three final La Liga games, Los Blancos face Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Reds knocked out Alisson's AS Roma in the semi-finals, and all eyes are now on May 26.