Sam Allardyce's Job Under Further Threat As Everton Consider Ex-Porutgal Star for Goodison Hot Seat

May 09, 2018

Porto manager Sergio Conceição has been lined up as a possible replacement for under-fire Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who has apparently not been given assurances about his future.

Allardyce took over at Goodison Park in November and steadied the ship somewhat after a very disappointing start to the season under Ronald Koeman.

However, his style of football and inconsistent results have failed to win over the majority of Everton fans, who have booed him at away matches and called for his dismissal during last weekend's final home match against Southampton.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has stated his desire for the club to challenge for Champions League football and the Blues have been looking at managers who have coached in Europe's top competition before.

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca has been linked but the Times reports that his countryman Conceição is the new favourite after leading Porto their first league title since 2012/13.

Conceição has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in Portugal. The Dragons were crowned champions after closest rivals Sporting CP and Benfica drew at the weekend and have set their highest points tally since Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The 43-year-old former Portugal international has managed six clubs in his first six seasons as a manager, including Braga and Nantes, but this year's Primeira Liga title is his first trophy.

As a player, Conceicao spent three seasons with Porto and won the league in each of them. He also enjoyed success with Lazio and made 56 appearances for Portugal, scoring a hat trick against Germany at Euro 2000.

New York Red Bulls manager Patrick Vieira is among the other names to be linked with the Everton job, while Arsene Wenger is a less likely touted candidate.

