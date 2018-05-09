Started From the Bottom: Why Andrew Robertson Is the Bargain Buy of the Season for Liverpool

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Mohamed Salah may be stealing the headlines at Liverpool after an unbelievable first season at Anfield, while players like Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Djik will also be recognised as key players during Liverpool's impressive season. However, there is one Scotsman who has quietly gone about his business and has become an integral part of the Jurgen Klopp's side. That man is Andrew Robertson.

The Scottish international has performed brilliantly for Liverpool since forcing his way into the side at the turn of the year. He has shown a level of consistency that appears to have finally solved the left-back issue Jurgen Klopp has had since arriving at Liverpool. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Robertson has lived up to his reputation of being an attacking full back, with his crossing ability being an impressive attribute of his game. However, it is his consistent solid defensive displays that have helped solidify the Liverpool defence. 

With just 18 goals conceded during his 21 Premier League appearances this season, there is clear evidence that Robertson has helped Liverpool become a much stronger defensive unit.  

The left-back signed from relegated Hull City in the summer for fee as little as £8m, which could rise to just £10m. With transfer fees being so high these days, the fee for Robertson was just a mere drop in the ocean for Liverpool. 

Considering Manchester City spent well over £100m on full backs and Chelsea have paid over £23m for Davide Zappacosta, it is crazy to believe how cheaply Liverpool were able to bring Robertson in for. Especially considering the fact that the Scot has arguably been just as good as Kyle Walker this season.

It was not all plane sailing at the beginning for the former Hull City man. Alberto Moreno was first choice left-back at the start of the season for Liverpool, as Robertson took time to settle. At just 23 years of age, it was understandable for the Scot to have to get used to a massive club. 

Now though, the left-back has become a fans favourite and has a Champions League final to look forward to on the 26th May against Real Madrid. It is unbelievable to think that just seven years ago, he left Celtic to join amateur Scottish club Queens Park just to get game time.

Robertson is still only 23 and will have plenty of time to develop at Liverpool. With the way his game is shaping up, Robertson could become one of the best left-backs in the world...not bad for £10m.

