Suso Quashes Liverpool & Spurs Links as He Reaffirms Commitment to AC Milan

Suso has dismissed speculative reports linking him with a return to the Premier League, claiming that he is happy at AC Milan.

The Spaniard made only 14 Premier League appearances during his time at Liverpool, and was sold to Milan in 2015.

He struggled for regular action in his first couple of seasons at San Siro but has since established himself as a key player for the seven-times European champions and has now made over 90 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and laying on 26 assists.

Suso’s basically confirming to Tuttosport that he is staying at Milan



“I AM NOT MOVING FROM HERE



The management is working very well, next season we will take off a lot of satisfaction. We want Europe right away, we want to conquer it by beating Juventus” pic.twitter.com/c7sB0IFLf2 — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) May 7, 2018

His performances have reportedly drawn admiring glances from his former employers Liverpool and another Premier League side Tottenham. However, Suso told Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato) that he is happy in Italy.

"I have always said that I am very well here, that I found myself very well and that there is nothing that can make me think I have to leave," said the 24-year-old.

"The team and if the company wants to grow with me, I will be happy because now Milan is my home.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"We do not have to start over from scratch again.There is finally a base on which to add new elements, [Gennaro] Gattuso knows what should be right and we'll start from that point."





It is believed that Suso has a release clause of €40m (£35m) written into his contract with the Rossoneri, but the Spaniard's comments suggest that he would not consider an offer even if this clause was triggered.

Suso's Milan face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday evening.