Wayne Rooney in 'Serious Talks' With MLS Side Ahead of Summer Everton Departure

D.C. United are reportedly lining up a move for Everton Star Wayne Rooney in a deal that has the potential to total up to £12.5m.

Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has been in the United States over recent weeks to discuss terms of any potential deal for the Evertonian, and reports are that the negotiations have been positive.

According to the Washington Post, an unnamed source familiar with the negotiations said D.C. United are in 'serious talks' about a move and have a 50 percent chance of acquiring Rooney during the MLS transfer window, which will open on July 10.

Brilliant to be involved in the @Everton kit shoot. White diamonds are back! 💎 Get your shirt here https://t.co/lXrVdn5DWU pic.twitter.com/EMbO7zZ555 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 30, 2018

Rooney has a year left on his deal at Everton, but it is believed that both manager Sam Allardyce and owner Farhad Moshiri would be willing to let Rooney go in order to relinquish the £100,000 per week Everton are reportedly paying him.





Allardyce himself, has admitted in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, that a 'massive' offer may tempt Rooney away, despite his wish to see the former Manchester United star stay at the club.

The MLS club tried to tempt Rooney to America last summer after he left Manchester United, but the boyhood Evertonian favoured an emotional return to the Toffees. However, speculation has been rife once again, as Rooney has cut an unsettled figure at Goodison Park of late.

While he has started 16 of Allardyce's 23 Premier League games, he has only completed a full 90 minutes four times. Rooney showed his frustration at consistently being dragged off in April, when he reacted angrily to Alladyce's decision by shouting expletives at the Everton bench.

Alongside Rooney, D.C. are also reportedly targeting other big names. Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez and Mario Balotelli are all among the names also touted for a move to America's capital.