Report: Arsenal, Man City Emerge as Leaders to Land Norwich's James Maddison

Manchester City and Arsenal have emerged as the leading contenders to sign star Norwich City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

According to the Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola's side will battle the Gunners for the 21-year-old's signature this summer, jumping to the head of the queue consisting of various Premier League and Championship suitors.

Liverpool were said to be one of the leaders in the race to sign the young Englishman according to previous reports, while Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Brighton all remain interested in the player.

A proposed move to the top-flight was thrown into question after Maddison picked up a serious looking knee injury in the Canaries' 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. It was feared that Maddison would require surgery and six months on the sidelines after sustaining knee ligament damage, but he is now expected to return to training in eight weeks. 

Premier League clubs now remain on alert for the £25m-rated attacker, who could return to action in time for pre-season training in the summer. A move to a big Premier League club could see Maddison's current wages quadruple, and he is apparently keen to prove himself in the top flight. 

15 goals and 11 assists is Maddison's tally for the season, making him Norwich's top scorer in the Championship in his first full campaign in the division. He has earned three caps for England's Under-21s, and looks to be one of the Three Lions' brightest young stars.  

Maddison agreed to a new deal at Carrow Road less than a year ago, keeping him tied down to the club until June 2021. However, a move to the Premier League next season is looking increasingly likely with the player certainly not short of admirers.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)