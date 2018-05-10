Arsenal Narrow Down Shortlist of Potential Arsene Wenger Replacements to 'Select Group'

Arsenal appear to be making headway in their quest to replace Arsene Wenger by whittling down all their potential candidates to a 'select group'.



The Gunners still haven't announced who will be taking the reins at the Emirates Stadium next season, and are seemingly taking their time over what is going to be a huge decision .

As reported by the Telegraph, the north London giants are now specifically looking now at Max Allegri, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta as the leading candidates to succeed the Frenchman.

Juventus manager Allegri is understood to be the most desirable appointment at this point, given his track record over the past decade, and the 50-year-old is on the cusp of delivering another league and cup double for the Old Lady after masterminding a 4-0 victory over AC Milan to claim the Coppa Italia.





The Scudetto still isn't actually sewn up yet but Juve have the chance to do that this weekend, after which Arsenal could come calling.





No previous contact has been made, according to reports, with the English side respecting the fact that Allegri is still trying to carry out his objectives for the club. Juve CEO Giuseppe Marotta however has recently played down talk that Allegri could be set to leave Turin this summer.



The Italian - who has been reported to harbour concerns about the new management structure at Arsenal with Sven Mislintat an influential figure - appears to be the current frontrunner, but the Gunners also feel obliged to consider Arteta, who is extremely well respected at the club for his impeccable conduct at the Emirates as a player between 2011-16.

A move for the Spaniard would be an obvious gamble though, since he has no managerial experience - although for what it's worth, he has been sat next to Pep Guardiola as assistant manager at Manchester City for two years.