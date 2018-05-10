Augsburg Striker Denies Leicester Links & Says He 'Feels Very Good' in the Bundesliga

Augsburg striker Alfred Finnbogason does not see himself moving clubs anytime soon, despite links with Leicester City, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim.

12 goals in 23 games, including hat tricks against Koln and Freiburg, represents a pretty good return for Finnbogason in a mid-table Bundesliga side. Naturally his eye for goal has attracted interest from a number of potential suitors.

SportBild mocked up images of Finnbogason in the kits of the three aforementioned interested parties. Finnbogason commented on the similarity of Leicester's kit to that of his native Iceland, but stated that he was happy at his current club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“The blue of the jersey is similar to Iceland’s national team, I like that," Finnbogason told SportBild (via SportWitness).





"But I feel very good in the Bundesliga, here I found my place. I see myself in the Bundesliga in the next few years.”

Arsenal fans may associate unhappy memories with the name Finnbogason, as it was he who scored the winner for Olympiacos when they won at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League in 2015.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He was on loan at the Greek club from Real Sociedad at the time but was recalled and loaned to Augsburg just a few months later. Seven goals in 14 games for the Bavarian club convinced them to make his transfer permanent at the end of the season.

His 12 goals this campaign is his best tally in German football but still not a patch on his days at Heerenveen. Finnbogason scored 28 and 31 goals in successive seasons for the Dutch Eredivisie club.

He appeared in three of Iceland's games at Euro 2016, but missed the famous last 16 win over England.