Barcelona Join Liverpool & Manchester City in Race for Coveted Napoli Midfielder

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Barcelona are the latest club to declare an interest in Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who is in high demand after the Neapolitan club slipped off the pace in Serie A.

Sport build on a Sky Sports report that Barça want the Italy international to replace Andres Iniesta, who has just two games left of his brilliant 16-year career at the Nou Camp. The Catalan club believe that Jorginho's passing game would perfectly complement their intricate style of play.

However, Barcelona have already agreed a purchase option on a €30m deal to bring Gremio midfielder Arthur Melo to the club either this summer, or next winter, and the Brazilian youngster occupies a similar position to Jorginho.

It is believed that a fee of €40m (£35m) would be enough to lure Jorginho away from Naples, and Barcelona's interest represents a challenge to several Premier League clubs who are rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old.

The player's agent has admitted that "four or five" Premier League clubs are interested in Jorginho, with Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs among the frontrunners.

Jorginho's brilliant performances led Napoli on a run of 10 consecutive victories between December and February as they threatened to end Juventus' dominance of the Italian game.

However, a run of four wins in their last ten games has effectively ended Napoli's Scudetto challenge. Jorginho was seen crying on the pitch after Sunday's draw with Torino and club captain Marek Hamsik has admitted his dream has "vanished".

Napoli must win their remaining games against Sampdoria and Crotone to stand any chance, but Juventus only need one more point from their last two games to clinch a seventh successive Serie A crown.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)