Barcelona Prepare to Sanction Mass Player Exodus Despite La Liga and Copa del Rey Successes

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Barcelona are set to wield the axe on a host of first team players this summer as the club shape up to defend their league and cup titles next season.

The Blaugrana have had a great season, and Ernesto Valverde has to come in for a lot of credit for delivering immediate success after taking over last summer.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Champions Barca are still unbeaten in La Liga and have just two games to go until the end, but despite such a convincing showing on the face of things, club officials still want to sell a number of players this summer and bring in better replacements.

As reported by Sport, those at risk of the chop include Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal, Rafinha, Munir El Haddadi and Gerard Deulofeu - though whether they actually all bite the dust or just a handful do remains to be seen.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Gomes is particularly likely to leave the Nou Camp after failing to convince since his big money move from Valencia in 2016. The Portugal star was expected to issue more of a challenge to Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic, but failed to dislodge either from the starting line up.

Club legend Iniesta may be leaving at the end of the season, but they did sign Philippe Coutinho in January, meaning it could be more of the same for Gomes - who has only appeared half as much this term as he did in his debut season for Barca.

It is likely the Catalans want to overhaul their squad in a bid to win back the Champions League. The Spanish giants have been knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage in each of the last three seasons, and have had to watch rivals Real Madrid exert their dominance.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)