Chelsea Charged by FA for Failing to Control Players During 1-1 Draw With Huddersfield

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Chelsea have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Blues players were understandably displeased with referee Lee Mason's awarding of a corner during halftime stoppage time and then blowing the whistle to signal the end of the half just as they were about to take it.

Things got out of hand, though, as several players approached the match official to protest, joined by their manager Antonio Conte.

There was even need for stewards to get between the players and the referee as Mason tried making his way off of the pitch at the interval.

Sky Sports reporting that the FA have since levelled a charge against the Blues, who were already left frustrated by the 1-1 result that has essentially dented their hopes of qualifying for a Champions League spot.

They will go into the season's final day looking to beat Newcastle on a difficult ground in St James' Park, also hoping Brighton can do them a favour and beat Liverpool as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)