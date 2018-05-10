Chelsea Charged by FA for Failing to Control Players During 1-1 Draw With Huddersfield

Chelsea have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Blues players were understandably displeased with referee Lee Mason's awarding of a corner during halftime stoppage time and then blowing the whistle to signal the end of the half just as they were about to take it.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC have been charged by the @FA for failing to control their players during 1-1 draw against Huddersfield last night. #SSN pic.twitter.com/r4QbdLzxdG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 10, 2018

Things got out of hand, though, as several players approached the match official to protest, joined by their manager Antonio Conte.

There was even need for stewards to get between the players and the referee as Mason tried making his way off of the pitch at the interval.

Sky Sports reporting that the FA have since levelled a charge against the Blues, who were already left frustrated by the 1-1 result that has essentially dented their hopes of qualifying for a Champions League spot.

They will go into the season's final day looking to beat Newcastle on a difficult ground in St James' Park, also hoping Brighton can do them a favour and beat Liverpool as well.