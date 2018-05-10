Crystal Palace Winger Joins National League Side Maidstone United on Permanent Basis

Crystal Palace winger Andre Coker has left the Eagles on a permanent basis and has signed on with National League outfit Maidstone United on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club at the tender age of 13, made a loan switch to the Gallagher Stadium in January. And having been released by Palace, he was immediately made an offer by Stone boss Jay Saunders.

"I am delighted to get Cokes on board for next season," Saunders told the club's official website.

“I was impressed from the first time I saw him and during the loan he’s more than proved he’s got what it takes to make that step from under 23s to men’s football.

“He’s had interest from elsewhere but it says a lot for our set-up and the fans that he wanted to agree a deal with us.”

Coker was part of the Eagles' pre-season contingent last summer when he caught Saunders' eye in a match against Maidstone.

The player, meanwhile, has expressed pleasure having signed a permanent deal with the side.

“I am very happy to have agreed terms," he declared. "I like being here, playing in front of the fans and I want to be a part of what Jay’s planning for next season.

“We’ve spoke about what we’re trying to do next season and what he wants from me and hopefully I can fulfil that and fulfil my potential.”