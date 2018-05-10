Diego Simeone Claims His Focus Is Getafe & Europa League Final as Griezmann Rumours Persist

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has dismissed speculation linking Antoine Griezmann with a move away from the club, insisting all his attentions are on the game with Getafe at the weekend, before the Europa League final with Marseille.

The French forward has seldom been out of the headlines this season, and many expect him to move on this summer after coming close to doing so a year ago.

By all accounts Griezmann was set to join Manchester United until the club's transfer ban was upheld. The 27-year-old stayed in Spain's capital out of loyalty, but could now finally move on with Barcelona a likely destination this time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His manager Simeone refused to be drawn on the links, insisting he has eyes only for the two games in front of him.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "My sight is limited, like a blinkered horse right now, I only look at Getafe and the final.

"I don't watch or listen to anything, I only care about the game and everything that involves my team. I see Griezmann is okay, he's working as well as usual and playing as well as usual so that's it."

Griezmann took some time to get going this season, and fans questioned his attitude and commitment in parts but he got his act together at the halfway point, coincidentally when Diego Costa joined the club in January.

In all competitions, the ex-Real Sociedad attacker has scored a very respectable 27 goals and laid on 12 assists, and he would certainly be leaving a big void if he departs the Wanda Metropolitano.

