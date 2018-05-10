Former Crystal Palace Owner Suggests Price Tag for Liverpool & Spurs Target Wilfried Zaha

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons Wilfried Zaha should be sold for upwards of £50m and could deservedly command a fee of £70m if it does come to the club selling him this summer.

The winger has been a key player for Palace this season and is believed to be a target for Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as former Premier League champions Chelsea and current holders Manchester City. 

Regardless of recent comments indicating his willingness to stay at Selhurst Park next season, he could well be the subject of various bids when the transfer window opens.

While odds on him leaving Crsytal Palace before the start of next season have been slashed by the bookies, Jordan, who bought the Eagles in 2000 and sold them in 2010, has said that he won't leave Selhurst Park on the cheap.

“I think he’s a £50m to £70m player in this market place,” he said on talkSPORT's The Alan Brazil Sport Breakfast show (as quoted by the Daily Star).

“Given the inflated nature of the market we now live in, his age and the fact that he has performed at such a level this season, you put him in a side that’s got some balance and poise, you can only get more from him.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“When I said £70m a couple of weeks ago, I got universally rounded upon for living in Narnia but I think he’ll go for nearer to £70m. I don’t think Palace have any particular desire to sell, though.

“They’ve got American owners who have seen the abyss in a couple of seasons but they didn’t buy the football club for that.

“They’re not going to let their jewel in the crown go unless someone’s going to break their arm off at the wrist financially.”

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and handed out three assists in 28 Premier League appearances for Palace this season, and would have likely hit higher numbers had he not missed a good chunk of the campaign with injury.

His influence has helped the Eagles survive the drop this term, but given the attention he's been getting, Zaha may very well be on his way out. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)