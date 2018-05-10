Former Crystal Palace Owner Suggests Price Tag for Liverpool & Spurs Target Wilfried Zaha

Ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons Wilfried Zaha should be sold for upwards of £50m and could deservedly command a fee of £70m if it does come to the club selling him this summer.

The winger has been a key player for Palace this season and is believed to be a target for Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as former Premier League champions Chelsea and current holders Manchester City.

Regardless of recent comments indicating his willingness to stay at Selhurst Park next season, he could well be the subject of various bids when the transfer window opens.

5 - Wilfried Zaha was directly involved in half of Crystal Palace's league goals in April, scoring four and assisting one of their 10 in total. Excelling. pic.twitter.com/2S5dz8VFJn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2018

While odds on him leaving Crsytal Palace before the start of next season have been slashed by the bookies, Jordan, who bought the Eagles in 2000 and sold them in 2010, has said that he won't leave Selhurst Park on the cheap.

“I think he’s a £50m to £70m player in this market place,” he said on talkSPORT's The Alan Brazil Sport Breakfast show (as quoted by the Daily Star).

“Given the inflated nature of the market we now live in, his age and the fact that he has performed at such a level this season, you put him in a side that’s got some balance and poise, you can only get more from him.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“When I said £70m a couple of weeks ago, I got universally rounded upon for living in Narnia but I think he’ll go for nearer to £70m. I don’t think Palace have any particular desire to sell, though.

“They’ve got American owners who have seen the abyss in a couple of seasons but they didn’t buy the football club for that.

“They’re not going to let their jewel in the crown go unless someone’s going to break their arm off at the wrist financially.”

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and handed out three assists in 28 Premier League appearances for Palace this season, and would have likely hit higher numbers had he not missed a good chunk of the campaign with injury.

His influence has helped the Eagles survive the drop this term, but given the attention he's been getting, Zaha may very well be on his way out.