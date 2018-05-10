Furious Allegri Clashes With Italian Media After Juventus' Emphatic Coppa Italia Victory Over Milan

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reacted furiously to the suggestion that his side's 4-0 triumph over AC Milan in Wednesday night's Coppa Italia final could represent the end of an era, given that several Juve players are now in their thirties.

Speaking to Rai Sport after the game, and quoted on the Football Italia website, Allegri fumed: "You have to look at the positives. At times we get stuck in these conversations, but football is very simple."

He also pointedly remarked: "A team that wins seven titles in a row has no issues."

🏆🏆Vincere non è la normalità, e questi ragazzi lo rendono sempre qualcosa di straordinario !🏆🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4XPvEEl2LB — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) May 9, 2018

The Juve boss has faced frequent criticism of his tactics this season, despite his side's continued dominance of both Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Once again, he angrily rejected this criticism and had harsh words for his detractors.

"You always talk about tactics, but you should make it clear to young coaches that football is also practice and not just theory," he is quoted as saying.

Allegri made similar comments after his side's 3-2 win over Inter in Serie A, but he seemed even more exasperated after Wednesday's final at the Stadio Olimpico. The final straw was when an Italian television pundit remarked that Allegri looked tired.

His reply was caustic and brief: "Unlike you, I am clear-headed. I have plenty of patience and I’ll wait for you all at the finish line." Then he stormed out of the television interview.

Before the interview started going downhill, Allegri hailed his side's 'extraordinary' display against Milan, whose performance he also praised. "We got the trophy, the lads had an extraordinary game and deserved this win, taking nothing away from Milan, who had a good first half," he said, adding:

"In games like this you need a little time to get into gear, but we found the passing lines, the spaces opened up and naturally the technique emerged."

As well as winning their fourth successive Coppa Italia on Wednesday night - a tournament they won without conceding a single goal - Juventus will soon have their seventh successive Scudetto, although their triumph has not yet been mathematically confirmed.

