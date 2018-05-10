Huddersfield Boss David Wagner 'Unbelievably Proud' as Terriers Survive With Draw Against Chelsea

David Wagner heaped praise on his players after Huddersfield pulled off two heroic draws at Manchester City and Chelsea in the space of a week to secure Premier League football next season.

Needing a point to retain their top-flight status, the Terriers produced a dogged defensive performance against Chelsea that left Wagner beaming with pride post match.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“My English is not good enough to give the players the credit they deserve,” Wagner said.

“If you have the passion, desire and spirit you can compete with top top quality and you saw today that we can do it. We had luck, no doubt about it, but if any players deserve it it's this set of players.

"I never doubted their mental strength. We have so many experiences, the play-offs, the final, some very big dips in the season, five defeats in a row. We have always come back.

"In this very exciting week with proper Premier League fixtures we have confirmed everything, we have done it.

“I am so unbelievably proud. I was shocked that we had the lead!

“People said we had no chance, I will not criticise one of them because they were right. We were everything but a Premier League club last summer but we have given it a go.

“We have showed everybody that we are humble but we are ambitious. That is the town, and the club."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Huddersfield's draw at Stamford Bridge has given Liverpool a massive favour in the top four race, only a loss to Brighton on Sunday would see the Reds lose their top four place, should Chelsea beat Newcastle.

Wagner was happy to help his friend Jurgen Klopp: "We have done Jurgen Klopp a favour but that is the least that you can do for a good friend! We will celebrate tonight, and tomorrow."





Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy said: “We knew it was going to be tough, Chelsea have so many talented players. We had to get close to them and make it difficult.

"David Wagner has kept a level head all season, he has done an amazing job. He gives us belief and confidence."