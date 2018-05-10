'I'd Take Him at Liverpool': Reds Fans React to the Availability of Premier League Legend

It appears that some Liverpool fans won't mind their club battling it out with Merseyside rivals Everton for the signature of Manchester City's Yaya Toure, when the legendary Ivorian midfielder leaves the Etihad at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old midfielder's agent, Dimitry Seluk claimed (via Sky Sports) that Toure remains determined to prove that he can still cut it in the Premier League, and would be willing to pay back 50% of his salary if the English club who signs him are not satisfied by his contributions - a deal that would tempt most of England's top clubs to take a gamble on the veteran midfielder.

I’d take Yaya Toure at LFC to play as a #6. He isn’t arsed, usually, but Klopp is king of motivating — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 8, 2018

Yaya Toure Will do nicely thanks 🙏🏽 @LFC — Scooby (@Scooby35792726) May 8, 2018

Toure, who has only played nine Premier League games for Manchester City this season as City cruised to the Premier League title, has received interest from Everton but his agent's comments during the week have had quite a lot of Liverpool supporters interested in seeing the three-time English champion at Anfield next season.

"Yaya is fit and desperate to prove he's still the best central midfielder in the Premier League. Ivory Coast will not be in Russia for the World Cup and next season he will be fit, rested and stronger than ever," Dimitry Seluk said.

"He's happy to accept a one-year deal to stay in England. And if his club are not satisfied with his performances, he will pay back half his wages, or the club can cancel his contract immediately with no compensation," Toure's agent continued.

Would you take Yaya Toure at Liverpool? I would just for the song — Ed Kopite (@KenyanKopite) May 9, 2018

Big up To Yaya Toure Quality Player for City , I would ave him at Liverpool #LFC#YNWA — zander leslie (@ZandaLeslie) May 9, 2018

I’d take him at lfc, good back up for our midfield holding role — Lewis (@lewienewie) May 9, 2018

Liverpool will have competition if the Reds do take an interest in the Ivorian, with The Mirror reporting that Everton among others are keen on the powerful midfielder.

However, Liverpool, who have a Champions League final to look to, would undoubtedly appeal to him more than any other Premier League side.