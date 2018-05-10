Jose Mourinho Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Man Utd Squad & Admits Some 'Won't Make It'

Jose Mourinho admitted that his Manchester United squad contains some players who will not "make it", and says that he will have to keep faith with players he does not "love".

Mourinho has publicly slammed his players on numerous occasions this season, most recently laying into his fringe players after defeat at Brighton last Friday.

Asked whether United needed more quality and a change of mindset, Mourinho was affirmative in his response.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I think we need both things that you mentioned," said the 55-year-old, quoted by the Independent. "Some of the people we have, they have to be more consistent in their performance and we need more quality.

“I trust some more than others that can bridge that gap. Some of the players I am totally convinced are going to make it, some others I have good hopes that they are going to make it and some others I don’t believe they are going to make it.”

Mourinho was also asked whether United can afford to keep underperforming players, to which he begrudgingly admitted that there was no alternative.

"Since his time in Madrid it's very hard to tell if Mourinho still loves football, or sees it just as a job. The sparkle seems to have disappeared from his eyes" pic.twitter.com/PxxyeME3hW — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 9, 2018

“Of course we can keep," said the Portuguese. "Unless there is a perfect squad, where you buy one goalkeeper you don’t like, you buy another one. You buy a central defender you don’t like, you buy another one.

“Unless you can do that, and you go in the direction of the perfect squad, you have to keep players you don’t love and players you don’t totally believe have the level of the squad. But you have to keep.

"In my squad, I have some players where I would like to have better than what I have."

United face West Ham tonight in their penultimate game of the Premier League season, knowing that a point will guarantee 2nd place.