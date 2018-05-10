Juventus Boss Insists He's 'Not Thinking About His Future' Despite Continuous Links With Arsenal Job

Juventus manager Massimilliano Allegri has revealed he is fully focused on the job at hand with the Old Lady and isn't sparing a thought for his future just yet.



The 50-year-old delivered his first trophy of the season in the form of the Coppa Italia with a 4-0 victory over AC Milan in the final, and this weekend he has the chance to follow that up with the Scudetto.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Napoli have faltered in recent weeks and the Bianconeri lead the way at the top by six points with just two games to go, meaning just one more point will be enough to seal a seventh straight league title.



It's been a sterling job by Allegri, but there are fears that he won't be sticking around for another season after being heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks .



He told reporters after the final with Milan, as quoted by Goal : "I'm not thinking about my future. I have a contract with Juventus and as we do every year at the end of the season we will meet up to discuss the future of the club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"Every year Juventus manage to build up a very competitive group of players with the aim of keep winning.



"When you sit down talking you need clarity of mind to analyse what worked out and where you need to improve. We will do this with Juventus management. I work for one of the best clubs in the world, we are doing important victories year after year and keep winning is always difficult."