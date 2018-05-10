Legend Andres Iniesta Reveals 'All Possibilities Are Open' for Him When He Leaves Barcelona

Andres Iniesta has placed clubs around the world on alert by declaring that 'all possibilities are open for me', as he prepares to leave Barcelona .



The Spaniard confirmed last month that he would be moving on from his boyhood club after 22 years at the end of the season, and the tributes have been flooding in for the playmaker ever since.

Andres Iniesta to 🇦🇺?



The Barcelona great is attracting interest from A-League sides, according to Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop. pic.twitter.com/DrfRtv10sG — Goal (@goal) May 10, 2018

The 33-year-old was recently strongly linked with a move to Japan, but as reported by ESPN FC , teams from China and Australia are also said to be interested.



Speaking after Wednesday's match with Villarreal, the legend said: "I said that I would not go to Europe and apart from that all possibilities are open. They said I'm not going to China, now they say Japan is an option and I've also heard Australia.



#BarçaVillarreal | Today at the Camp Nou 🏟, #Villarreal will stand aside to applaud @FCBarcelona for their @LaLigaEN title when they walk out and will also present @andresiniesta8 with a ceramic Yellow Submarine to pay tribute to his career and his values as an athlete. pic.twitter.com/2wKedDxWpF — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 9, 2018

"You will know when I tell you. There are things to seal, little details and I will try and choose the best option. I try to enjoy each minute as there is not long to go and to be on the pitch is what I want.



"I have a week-and-a-half left to enjoy and when the season ends my mind will be on the national team and my future."

The midfielder has made almost 700 appearances in total for the Barca first team, and is unquestionably one of the greatest ever playmakers to have played the game.