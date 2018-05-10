Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Gives Reds Advice Ahead of Champions League Final With Real Madrid

Former Liverpool captain and newly appointed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that he doesn't view his old side as underdogs as they look forward to a Champions League Final clash against current holders Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have conquered Europe for two years running and are looking to win the competition for the fourth time in five years. However, Gerrard reckons the Reds have every bit of a chance as Madrid do.

“I think we’ve got a really good chance, I wouldn’t say on current form we’re going into the game as underdogs,” the 2005 Champions League winning captain said at an LFC World event presented by Standard Chartered at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi on Thursday (via Sport 360).





“But, I suppose, Jurgen Klopp and the boys will want to go in as underdogs because it takes a little bit of pressure off.

“I think the form they’ve been in, how they’ve performed in the last two games against Roma, especially with Mo Salah, I think we go in with every confidence and belief that we can get the job done."

Gerrard has experienced the feeling of coming out on top in a final where the Reds were labelled underdogs, having helped his former side stage a fantastic comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

“We were the underdogs and rightly so against a fantastic Milan side, we went in with confidence and belief and you never give up," he added. "I’ve experienced it, you can beat them.”