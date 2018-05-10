Marcos Alonso Slams Huddersfield's Negative Tactics After Frustrating Draw in Blues Last Home Game

Chelsea wing back Marcos Alonso has hit out at Huddersfield's negative tactics and time-wasting after the frustrating draw in the Blues' final home game of the season.

Antonio Conte's men were hoping to go level on points with Liverpool on Wednesday night but were left to rue a draw after winning four consecutive Premier League games to put themselves in a position to fight for a Champions League spot again.

Despite the dropped points, it's not over yet. Chelsea can still clinch fourth place providing they beat Newcastle and Brighton emerge victorious over Jurgen Klopp's Reds on Sunday. But, of course, the hopes are very slim.

"We’re very disappointed," Alonso said via the Blues' official website in the wake of the poor result. "We were so unlucky, we dominated the game and conceded a silly goal and then we couldn’t score [a second goal].

"They played a bad game, trying to waste time from the first minute and I think the referee stopped it very late. Their goalkeeper was taking a minute over his goal-kicks from the first minute of the game and he only received a yellow card with five minutes to go.

"I don’t think that’s the right way, he should have stopped that before, but still we conceded the goal and failed to score from our chances.

"Today they defended with a lot of players, they were coming from playing against Man City and not conceding a goal so it’s not easy when they defend with six, seven or eight men in the box.

"We tried for the whole game and we were unlucky to concede the goal because I felt we were going to score sooner or later."

The Spaniard's freak goal kept Chelsea in the fight for top-four qualification after they went down 1-0 to Laurent Depoitre's strike. But they simply cannot afford a draw at Newcastle on final day as it won't be enough.