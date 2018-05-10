Mauricio Pochettino Challenges Tottenham to Win a Trophy After Kane Goal Seals UCL Spot Next Season

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the next step for his side is to win a trophy after their 1-0 win against Newcastle secured them a Champions League spot for next season

Harry Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season five minutes after half time was enough to secure the win for the below-par hosts, although the draw at Stamford Bridge meant Spurs have now qualified for their third successive Champions League campaign under Pochettino, who now believes the next step for his side is to win silverware.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The first step is always to be competitive, reduce the gap with the top four. That was the challenge four years ago. Now after 23 years in the Premier League this is the first time Tottenham are above all the London clubs.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Then next is to win a trophy. But you need to build. We are not in a club that [has won] a lot in last years. To create a winning mentality is to build step by step and then to be competitive with the big sides. Today I am thinking to try to enjoy what we achieve. Tomorrow, who knows?"


After now securing their place in Europe's elite club competition for next season, Pochettino's side can now relax heading into their final game of the season at home to Leicester, with Kane now only three goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

With the prospect of moving into a new stadium next season and a top four place guaranteed, Pochettino took the time to acknowledge the collective efforts of the club this campaign as Spurs now look a side on an upward trajectory.


Pochettino continued, stating: "It is a massive achievement. I want to commend the team, the players, the staff, playing 37 games away from home, a fantastic achievement to play Champions League for the third time.

"I think we need to be conscious and give the credit to this group of players because it's a massive achievement for the team. It's a massive congratulations and a massive thank you to the staff too."

