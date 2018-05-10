Nabil Fekir's Father Speaks Out on Liverpool Target's Future Following Reports of Agreed Deal

Nabil Fekir's father has moved to quash rumours of an agreement between his son and Liverpool, insisting that the Frenchman wants to stay and play Champions League football for Lyon.

Stories broke during Liverpool's weekend defeat to Chelsea that Fekir was on the verge of a move to Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp was coy after the game as he said "no comment" went asked about the rumour.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has denied reports linking Fekir to Liverpool and now Fekir's father has added his own voice to the conversation.

Nabil Fekir will sign for Liverpool for €70m unless there are "unforeseen circumstances" says @RomainCG75. pic.twitter.com/zDyRiZ4iOA — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) May 8, 2018

"Nabil in Liverpool, that's wrong," said Mohamed Fekir, quoted by Olympique et Lyonnais. "I hear that there are arrangements, stuff like that. I was surprised, as was Nabil.

"I can deny this information right now - it's not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close.

"I can guarantee you, he has never met [Klopp]. Nabil's dream is to play the Champions League with his training club."

Based on that statement, Fekir's future could depend on the next couple of weeks, as Lyon face two crucial games against Strasbourg and Nice to decide their Champions League fate.

On Fékir: @SaberDesfa has informed me that there is an agreement in place between Liverpool and Lyon for Fékir. It is now up to the player and club to officially agree personal terms. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 8, 2018

Bruno Genesio's team are currently 2nd in the league behind runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain and would qualify directly for the group stages if that remains the same.

However, Lyon are only one point ahead of 3rd place Monaco and two clear of 4th place Marseille, so a single slip up in their remaining games could cost them their Champions League spot.

Champions League finalists Liverpool, meanwhile, need only a draw from their final game against Brighton to be assured of a return to the competition next year.

Fekir was born in Lyon, made his debut for the club as a teenager and became captain at the start of this season.