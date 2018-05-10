PSG Duo Claim Injured Star's Cup Celebrations Means He Wants to Stay With Club in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain players Adrien Rabiot and Kevin Trapp believe that Neymar wants to stay at the Parc des Princes, after he lapped up the celebrations following the club's triumph in the Coupe de France.



PSG claimed a fourth trophy of the season by beating minnows Les Herbiers 2-0 at the Stade de France thanks to goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani, and Brazilian superstar Neymar turned out in a home shirt at the end of the game to celebrate with his teammates.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 25-year-old, of course, is currently sidelined after sustaining a fractured metatarsal against Marseille in February - which he opted to undergo surgery for with the World Cup in mind.



Rabiot told ESPN FC : "He was very happy to be here with us tonight, it would be great if he could play a bit with us at the end of the season. He's here with us, he's working hard and really wants to stay here.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

"It's great that he's here. He's a really important player for us so we are happy that he came tonight. Right now for him the goal is the World Cup, but now it's too early for him to think about playing again."



Interestingly, Trapp revealed that he and his teammates have only seldom seen Neymar since his injury which will only add to the speculation that he will leave the club this summer.

In the last few days, it has been reported that the former Barcelona star has twice been visited back in Brazil by a representative of Real Madrid, fuelling speculation that he would cease to be a PSG player come the start of the new season.





Obviously, his teammates in Paris hope that his celebrations prove that that won't be the case.