QPR Officially Sack Manager Ian Holloway After 18-Month Stint at Loftus Road

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have parted ways with manager Ian Holloway, confirming the coach made his exit on Thursday afternoon, following an 18-month spell at Loftus Road.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Ian Holloway has left QPR with immediate effect."

Holloway, who had previously managed the London outfit from 2001-2006, returned to the helm in November of 2016 after stints with Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall.

He also led the side to Second Division promotion in 2004.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

"We are hugely grateful to Ian for his incredible efforts during his time with us," chief executive Lee Hoos stated.


"He joined us at a critical stage as we looked to reduce the wage bill, bring in younger talent and remain competitive on the pitch.

"That is no easy task and it was down to his desire, love for the club and hard work that he achieved those goals. However, we are now looking to take the next step as we continue to work through what is a vital period of transition for the club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)