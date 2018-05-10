REVEALED: Man City Captain Vincent Kompany's Special Treat for Backroom Staff After Title Win

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany organised a special thank you treat for the club's backroom staff after City won the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion.

City have already lifted the league title, but their most recent victory against Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed the side as the having collected a record points tally for a single Premier League campaign, as well as the most goals in a single season.

Kompany showed his appreciation for all the hard work the club's backroom staff have put into this incredible season by treating them all to VIP backstage tickets to see lifelong City fan Noel Gallagher live in concert.

Noel Gallagher celebrates with Vincent Kompany pic.twitter.com/zPpKWyFdzG — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) February 28, 2016

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were performing at the Manchester Arena and Kompany had splashed out to send all of the City staff to see the show. Kompany has a friendly relationship with Noel, who can often be spotted in attendance for Man City's matches.





First team staff performance Analyst Mark Dunn were among those to post pictures on Instagram (as shared by the Sun) with Noel Gallagher after the gig. Meanwhile, first team sport therapist Mario Pafundi took to Instagram to thank Kompany for the night out. "Absolutely worth it, thanks @vincentkompany," he wrote.

Wonderwall. #whatafella💙 A post shared by marietto (@mario.pafundi) on May 4, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

Man City have the chance to finish the season with 100 points when they play Southampton on the final day.