REVEALED: Man City Captain Vincent Kompany's Special Treat for Backroom Staff After Title Win

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany organised a special thank you treat for the club's backroom staff after City won the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion. 

City have already lifted the league title, but their most recent victory against Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed the side as the having collected a record points tally for a single Premier League campaign, as well as the most goals in a single season. 

Kompany showed his appreciation for all the hard work the club's backroom staff have put into this incredible season by treating them all to VIP backstage tickets to see lifelong City fan Noel Gallagher live in concert. 

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were performing at the Manchester Arena and Kompany had splashed out to send all of the City staff to see the show. Kompany has a friendly relationship with Noel, who can often be spotted in attendance for Man City's matches.


First team staff performance Analyst Mark Dunn were among those to post pictures on Instagram (as shared by the Sun) with Noel Gallagher after the gig. Meanwhile, first team sport therapist Mario Pafundi took to Instagram to thank Kompany for the night out. "Absolutely worth it, thanks @vincentkompany," he wrote.

Wonderwall. #whatafella💙

A post shared by marietto (@mario.pafundi) on

Man City have the chance to finish the season with 100 points when they play Southampton on the final day. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)