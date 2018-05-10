'Sign Them Up': Tottenham Hotspur Fans Take to Twitter to Plead for Newcastle Duo's Signatures

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to plead that their club sign Newcastle United duo, Jonjo Shelvey and DeAndre Yedlin, after the two Magpie stars shone in Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat to Spurs at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United on Wednesday night to ensure Champions League football for a third straight season, however, it was far from straight forward as Newcastle caused a lot of problems - and if Spurs fans' reaction to the game is anything to go by, Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey and DeAndre Yedlin certainly caused them a fair few problems.

Fair to say Jonjo Shelvey is a better midfielder than Moussa Sissoko. #thfc — Iain Liddle (@IainLiddle) May 9, 2018

Yedlin is playing better then Trippier and is definitely better than Aurier — Jim Littler (@jimlittler7) May 9, 2018

Yedlin, who used to play for Spurs in 2015 after signing from MLS club Seattle Sounders in 2015 before moving to Newcastle in 2016, played a good game against his former club and the London side’s fans feel he has improved greatly since his move to St. James’ Park.

Spurs supporters also think that Shelvey, a former Swansea and Liverpool midfielder, could offer them quality in their midfield, with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the hunt for more options in the middle of the park.

Shelvey, who has played 29 Premier League games for Newcastle United this season, has been involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) for the side from Newcastle this season, but his ability to control the midfield is what truly impressed Spurs fans about the Englishman.

Yedlin has played a part in 33 of Newcastle's Premier League games this season and has had a hand in two assists from the right back position.

The American international player is well known for his sprints down the right of the field since bursting onto the scene during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.