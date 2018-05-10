Stat Shows Just How Much Jamie Vardy Loves Scoring Against 'Big Six' After Goal in Win Over Arsenal

Jamie Vardy has proved that he is capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League in his four seasons in the division, and his favourite opponents to score against prove that he loves playing the 'big teams' in the league.

The England striker scored his 20th goal in all competitions when he made no mistake from the penalty spot to give Leicester the lead over Arsenal last night - a game which the Foxes went onto win 3-1.

Jamie Vardy's favourite opponents:



1. Liverpool - 7 goals in 8 games

2. ARSENAL - 6 goals in 7 games

3. Man City - 5 goals in 10 games

4. Man Utd - 4 goals in 8 games — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 9, 2018

After the game, football statistics website WhoScored revealed that the Gunners are Vardy's second favourite team to score against, having netted six goals in seven games against the London team.

Other teams to make the list include; Liverpool (seven goals in eight games), Manchester City (five goals in ten games) and Manchester United (four goals in eight games).

Jamie Vardy has scored 40% of his PL goals (24 out of 60) against the division’s ‘Big 6’ teams:

7 v Liverpool

6 v Arsenal

4 v Man City

3 v Man Utd

2 v Chelsea

2 v Tottenham#PL pic.twitter.com/fBYprg3yvd — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 9, 2018

Some of Vardy's most famous Premier League goals have also come against similar opponents, including his first goal in the league against Manchester United, the same team who he scored his record breaking 11th game in a row against, and the famous volley against Liverpool during Leicester's title winning campaign.

A further tweet by SkySportsStatto shows just how effective the 31-year-old England international is in big games for the Foxes - with 40% of his Premier League strikes coming against the traditional 'top six' sides in the league.

Vardy will have the chance to further improve his statistics against the 'big six' when Leicester travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham in their final game of the season on Sunday.