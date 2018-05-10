Tottenham Weighing Up £20m Summer Swoop for Coveted Celtic Defender

Tottenham are supposedly considering making a move for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney this summer.



The 20-year-old was recently named as the Scottish Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year after a tremendous season at Celtic Park, which has caused his stock to rise high ahead of the summer transfer window.



Tierney recently admitted to being flattered by interest from Bournemouth , and a host of other top flight teams are understood to have been monitoring him but the player remains committed to the Scottish champions, who he was supported since childhood.

Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a £20m offer for Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney.



As reported by BBC Sport though, Tottenham could be set to test the club's resolve over one of their prized assets with a £20m offer.



Spurs are likely to part ways with England international Danny Rose this summer for a number of reasons such as a lack of form, and the way he spoke out against the club's transfer policy and wage structure last year.

Ben Davies has proven to be an adequate replacement for Rose during his time on the treatment table, and the former Sunderland man hasn't been able to nail down his place in the starting lineup since recovering from knee surgery.



Rose is supposedly a target for Manchester United , who are looking to strengthen in the position after having to call upon Ashley Young for most of the season.

Tierney at around £20m for Spurs would surely represent great value - the Scotland international has been a regular starter for three seasons already and has won five trophies already.