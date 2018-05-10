How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch West Ham vs. Manchester United in the Premier league on Wednesday, May 10.

By Scooby Axson
May 10, 2018

Manchester United continues to wind down its Premier League season when it travels to face West Ham on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s squad is coming off a 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last week and still seeks to secure a second-place finish in the league. A win or draw would clinch a runner-up finish with a match to spare.

West Ham, meanwhile, doesn't have to worry about being relegated, as it secured its safety in the top flight and will be playing for pride.

The teams haven't met since August, a 4–0 rout by United.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)