West Ham Reportedly Line Up Premier League Title-Winning Boss as David Moyes' Successor

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

West Ham are eyeing former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their next head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

Having brought in David Moyes on a short-term contract as a replacement for Slaven Bilic last year, it's still unclear whether they will keep him or not. However, the Mail report that Pellegrini's name has been one of those suggested as the board consider their options.

The Chilean, now in charge of Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune, spent three seasons at the Etihad, winning the Premier League title, as well as two League Cups before being replaced by Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016.

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-MAN CITY

Moyes, meanwhile, has revealed that he rebuffed an offer to take over at another top flight side during the season, while already employed at West Ham.

"I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here when I was West Ham manager," he said. "I chose not to. But I've got other things if it's not renewed. It's not a problem."

He also seemed to take a swing at the club's ambition, claiming he is more keen on managing a side in the top half of the Premier League table. 

"I want to be a manager pushing the top six or eight," the Scot continued. You need the tools for that. I've been right for a few clubs and I think I'd be right for many clubs.

"For most of my seasons, apart from one last year, I've been competing at the top six, eight. I know what you need to get there.

"I need to see if West Ham are going to get there. I don't want to be a manager who celebrates avoiding relegation. Getting into Europe would be something to celebrate. I wouldn't want to run round waving to supporters because we've avoided relegation."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)