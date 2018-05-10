West Ham Reportedly Line Up Premier League Title-Winning Boss as David Moyes' Successor

West Ham are eyeing former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their next head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

Having brought in David Moyes on a short-term contract as a replacement for Slaven Bilic last year, it's still unclear whether they will keep him or not. However, the Mail report that Pellegrini's name has been one of those suggested as the board consider their options.

The Chilean, now in charge of Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune, spent three seasons at the Etihad, winning the Premier League title, as well as two League Cups before being replaced by Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016.

Moyes, meanwhile, has revealed that he rebuffed an offer to take over at another top flight side during the season, while already employed at West Ham.

"I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here when I was West Ham manager," he said. "I chose not to. But I've got other things if it's not renewed. It's not a problem."

David Moyes has revealed he received an offer to become the manager of another Premier League club after his arrival at West Ham.



More here: https://t.co/uJALpnwLs4 pic.twitter.com/xLSSed37kn — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2018

He also seemed to take a swing at the club's ambition, claiming he is more keen on managing a side in the top half of the Premier League table.

"I want to be a manager pushing the top six or eight," the Scot continued. You need the tools for that. I've been right for a few clubs and I think I'd be right for many clubs.

"For most of my seasons, apart from one last year, I've been competing at the top six, eight. I know what you need to get there.

"I need to see if West Ham are going to get there. I don't want to be a manager who celebrates avoiding relegation. Getting into Europe would be something to celebrate. I wouldn't want to run round waving to supporters because we've avoided relegation."