Arsenal Reportedly Set to Target PSG's Layvin Kurzawa This Summer to Strengthen Faltering Defence

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Arsenal have identified the left back spot as a key area in need of strengthening ahead of this summer’s transfer window, and have targeted PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa as a candidate to add greater quality of the left side of a faltering defence.

According to RMC (via the Daily Mirror) the Gunners have targeted the Frenchman to step in ahead of Nacho Monreal, who is now 32, and Sead Kolasniac, who was only signed last summer but has failed to cement his place at the Emirates this season.

The position has therefore become one which the Gunners’ hierarchy have apparently made one of their priorities for reinforcement ahead of next season. Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is reportedly already busy identifying players who can improve the Gunners’ squad ahead of next season.

Though the size of the Gunners’ potential transfer budget for the summer has been heavily speculated on, following Arsene Wenger’s side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season, it is widely anticipated that the defensive areas will be prioritised in terms of incomings this summer.

Kurzawa, 25, is also of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea who, according to the report, will provide competition for Arsenal in the race to lure the full-back from Paris to the Premier League.

Kurzawa has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, and remarkably scored a hat-trick for his side as the Parisians beat Anderlecht 5-0 during the Champions League group stage earlier this season, making him the first defender to score three goals in a game in the modern era of Europe’s elite competition.

However, the Frenchman started on the bench for the PSG side which won the Coupe de France in midweek against Les Herbiers. Yuri Berchiche’s selection ahead of Kurzawa at left-back in the cup final may suggest that Kurzawa’s future lies away from the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)