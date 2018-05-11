Arsenal Reportedly Set to Target PSG's Layvin Kurzawa This Summer to Strengthen Faltering Defence

Arsenal have identified the left back spot as a key area in need of strengthening ahead of this summer’s transfer window, and have targeted PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa as a candidate to add greater quality of the left side of a faltering defence.

According to RMC (via the Daily Mirror) the Gunners have targeted the Frenchman to step in ahead of Nacho Monreal, who is now 32, and Sead Kolasniac, who was only signed last summer but has failed to cement his place at the Emirates this season.

The position has therefore become one which the Gunners’ hierarchy have apparently made one of their priorities for reinforcement ahead of next season. Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is reportedly already busy identifying players who can improve the Gunners’ squad ahead of next season.

Though the size of the Gunners’ potential transfer budget for the summer has been heavily speculated on, following Arsene Wenger’s side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season, it is widely anticipated that the defensive areas will be prioritised in terms of incomings this summer.

0 - Arsenal are the only side in the top four tiers of English football yet to pick up an away point in 2018 (P7 W0 D0 L7). Anomaly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2018

Kurzawa, 25, is also of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea who, according to the report, will provide competition for Arsenal in the race to lure the full-back from Paris to the Premier League.

Kurzawa has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, and remarkably scored a hat-trick for his side as the Parisians beat Anderlecht 5-0 during the Champions League group stage earlier this season, making him the first defender to score three goals in a game in the modern era of Europe’s elite competition.

However, the Frenchman started on the bench for the PSG side which won the Coupe de France in midweek against Les Herbiers. Yuri Berchiche’s selection ahead of Kurzawa at left-back in the cup final may suggest that Kurzawa’s future lies away from the club.