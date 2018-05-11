Bayern Munich Announce New 1 Year Deals for Veteran Duo Arjen Robben & Rafinha

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have announced that they have reached agreements with both Arjen Robben and Rafinha over fresh one-year deals.

This comes in the wake of France winger Franck Ribery signing a new one-year extension with the side. And as widely expected, Robben has followed suit, with Rafinha shaking hands over terms as well.

"Arjen Robben and Rafinha will play another year for Bayern," a statement on Die Roten's official website reads. 

"Today, Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic have agreed with both the 34-year-old Dutch side forward and the 32-year-old Brazilian defender to extend their contracts expiring this summer for another year until 30 June 2019 Signatures will be made in the coming days."

"We are delighted that we will be extending these deserved players by another year as both Arjen Robben and Rafinha are playing in our plans for the upcoming season important role," Hasan Salihamidzic, the club's sporting director added.

Robben, 34, has been with the German outfit since 2009 - when he joined from Real Madrid - and has helped them win seven Bundesliga titles along with a Champions League trophy. The 32-year-old Rafinha, a defender, joined the side from Italian side Genoa in 2011.

