Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich welcome the division's surprise Europa League contenders, VfB Stuttgart, to the Allianz Arena this weekend in what will be Jupp Heynckes' last game in charge in Bavaria.
The DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt is just around the corner, but Bayern will be eager to put in one final display against a team who were threatened with relegation at the start of the year.
Here's everything you need to know about the Bundesliga's final matchday.
Classic Encounter
Thomas Müller scored the only goal of the first half before the Swabians' former - and now current - striker Mario Gómez scored a brace just 16 minutes after the restart.
But the Bavarians had to endure what is known in the Premier League as 'squeaky bum time' after Austrian veteran Martin Harnik scored two goals of his own to pull Stuttgart back into the game.
But Bayern Munich held onto their narrow lead to secure their third trophy of the season, just one week after edging past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.
Team News
Jérôme Boateng and Arturo Vidal could prove to be Bayern Munich's biggest losses this weekend, while injury to Kingsley Coman and Juan Bernat has kept the reigning champions' squad thin ahead of the game.
Potential Bayern Munich starting lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Tolisso, Rodriguez, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.
