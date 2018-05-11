Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich welcome the division's surprise Europa League contenders, VfB Stuttgart, to the Allianz Arena this weekend in what will be Jupp Heynckes' last game in charge in Bavaria.

The DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt is just around the corner, but Bayern will be eager to put in one final display against a team who were threatened with relegation at the start of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bundesliga's final matchday.

Classic Encounter

Bayern Munich rounded of their historic treble-winning campaign during the 2012/13 season with a win in the DFB-Pokal final against none other than their opponents this weekend, Stuttgart.





Thomas Müller scored the only goal of the first half before the Swabians' former - and now current - striker Mario Gómez scored a brace just 16 minutes after the restart. But the Bavarians had to endure what is known in the Premier League as 'squeaky bum time' after Austrian veteran Martin Harnik scored two goals of his own to pull Stuttgart back into the game. But Bayern Munich held onto their narrow lead to secure their third trophy of the season, just one week after edging past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Key Battle





Joshua Kimmich vs. Erik Thommy

Former Stuttgart defender Joshua Kimmich has never been on the losing side against his old team, and the 23-year-old has only ever conceded one goal when lining up against the Swabians.





But the full back will be facing a surprising test this weekend as he looks to contain one of Stuttgart's biggest - and cheapest - attacking threats.





Having moved to the Mercedes-Benz Arena back in January for just £450k, the left sided midfielder already boasts an impressive return of two goals and five assists in 13 appearances for the club.

Saturday's visitors will be without their hard hitting defensive midfielder Santiago Ascacibar after the Argentine youngster was sent off against TSG Hoffenheim last week. Andreas Beck and Matthias Zimmermann are also expected to be absent.





Jérôme Boateng and Arturo Vidal could prove to be Bayern Munich's biggest losses this weekend, while injury to Kingsley Coman and Juan Bernat has kept the reigning champions' squad thin ahead of the game. Potential Bayern Munich starting lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Tolisso, Rodriguez, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.





Potential VfB Stuttgart starting lineup: Zieler, Baumgartl, Pavard, Badstuber, Insua, Aogo, Mangala, Gentner, Thommy, Ginczek, Gómez.

Prediction

Although Stuttgart will be travelling to Bavaria this weekend full of confidence this weekend, knowing that a shock win could secure their qualification to Europe, Bayern Munich should have enough to get over the line.





The hosts will be eager to send their legendary manager out in style in Jupp Heynckes' last ever match at the Allianz Arena, and their Bundesliga title party will be in full swing in Bavaria on Saturday.





Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 VfB Stuttgart