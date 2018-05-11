Dani Alves Ruled Out of World Cup After Suffering Serious Knee Injury in Coup de France Final

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil full-back Dani Alves has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament with a knee injury.

The Brazilian was injured during PSG's Coup de France final against Les Herbiers on Tuesday night and limped off the pitch after going down in pain.

BREAKING: Dani Alves has been ruled out of the World Cup for Brazil with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that requires surgery. #SSN pic.twitter.com/jieKS7Nsnv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 11, 2018

Scans have since revealed that he's damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and will require surgery - with the Brazilian FA ruling him out of the summer's showpiece tournament.

"Following Daniel Alves' right knee injury, which occurred yesterday during the French Cup final, the tests performed today showed a high detachment of the anterior cruciate ligament with posterolateral sprain," a spokesperson for Alves said the following day.

This comes as a huge blow for Brazil, who are already sweating over Neymar's foot injury, with the attacker a potential no-show for the tournament as well.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

"Close examinations confirmed the initial diagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, requiring surgical treatment," a statement released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday reads.

"Considering the alternative recovery options within the timeframe, it confirmed the impossibility of calling Daniel Alves up for the period of preparation, friendlies and the World Cup."

The 35-year-old has been one of the key figures in the Brazil set-up for over a decade and his absence will leave a huge gap, but the Selecao do have other talented full-backs in their squad who could potentially provide adequate cover.