David Moyes Hints at West Ham Summer Exit

David Moyes has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future as West Ham United manager after insisting he wants to manage a club pushing for a European spot. 

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

David Moyes has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future as West Ham United manager after insisting he wants to manage a club pushing for a European spot. 

The 55-year-old was appointed on a six-month deal in November following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, with the hope being to solidify their position in the Premier League and confirm their top-flight status for another year. 

After accomplishing their goals, attention has now turned to the Scot's future, with talks set to take place at the end of this season.

However, ahead of those negotiations, while speaking to the Daily Mail, Moyes has hinted that West Ham may not be the club for him as he hunts for a side that will battle towards the top of the table. 

"I want to be a manager pushing the top six or eight," the former EvertonManchester United and Sunderland boss said. "You need the tools for that. I've been right for a few clubs, and I think I'd be right for many clubs."

"For most of my seasons, apart from one last year, I've been competing at the top six, eight. I know what you need to get there. I need to see if West Ham are going to get there. I don't want to be a manager who celebrates avoiding relegation. Getting into Europe would be something to celebrate."

"I wouldn't want to run round waving to supporters because we've avoided relegation."

Despite only holding the post for two months in January, Moyes revealed another Premier League outfit attempted to lure him away from the London Stadium, with Stoke City believed to be the club in question. 

However, the 55-year-old stuck to his allegiances with the Hammers and believes the club on and off the field benefited from it. 

"I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here when I was West Ham manager," he added. "I chose not to. But I've got other things if it's not renewed. It's not a problem."

"We've done a lot of things. My experience has allowed me to see what good really looks like off the pitch, whether it be facilities, a board of directors, the people who work round football clubs, the roles people should have."

"West Ham arguably had the best January of any club in the Premier League because we sold three players, made a profit, bought one, brought in only Jordan Hugill. We sold Jose Fonte, Diafra Sakho, Andre Ayew."

"You could say that was a risk and if it hadn't worked, you could probably be critical. You could argue we had the best January because we made a good profit and still stayed up."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)