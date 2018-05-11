David Moyes Hints at West Ham Summer Exit

David Moyes has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future as West Ham United manager after insisting he wants to manage a club pushing for a European spot.

The 55-year-old was appointed on a six-month deal in November following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, with the hope being to solidify their position in the Premier League and confirm their top-flight status for another year.

After accomplishing their goals, attention has now turned to the Scot's future, with talks set to take place at the end of this season.

However, ahead of those negotiations, while speaking to the Daily Mail, Moyes has hinted that West Ham may not be the club for him as he hunts for a side that will battle towards the top of the table.

"I want to be a manager pushing the top six or eight," the former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss said. "You need the tools for that. I've been right for a few clubs, and I think I'd be right for many clubs."

"For most of my seasons, apart from one last year, I've been competing at the top six, eight. I know what you need to get there. I need to see if West Ham are going to get there. I don't want to be a manager who celebrates avoiding relegation. Getting into Europe would be something to celebrate."

"I wouldn't want to run round waving to supporters because we've avoided relegation."

Despite only holding the post for two months in January, Moyes revealed another Premier League outfit attempted to lure him away from the London Stadium, with Stoke City believed to be the club in question.

However, the 55-year-old stuck to his allegiances with the Hammers and believes the club on and off the field benefited from it.

"I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here when I was West Ham manager," he added. "I chose not to. But I've got other things if it's not renewed. It's not a problem."

"We've done a lot of things. My experience has allowed me to see what good really looks like off the pitch, whether it be facilities, a board of directors, the people who work round football clubs, the roles people should have."

"West Ham arguably had the best January of any club in the Premier League because we sold three players, made a profit, bought one, brought in only Jordan Hugill. We sold Jose Fonte, Diafra Sakho, Andre Ayew."

"You could say that was a risk and if it hadn't worked, you could probably be critical. You could argue we had the best January because we made a good profit and still stayed up."