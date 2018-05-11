Eddie Howe Confirms Injured Bournemouth Trio Still Sidelined for Sunday Burnley Trip

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed a triple injury hit to his side ahead of their trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Howe revealed to the club’s official website that the Cherries will travel to Lancashire without midfielder Harry Arter, winger Junior Stanislas or defender Adam Smith.

The injured trio will continue to miss the closing stages of the season for Bournemouth, having each been absent from Howe’s side since picking up injuries following the international break in March.

“The ones that were out are still out”, Howe confirmed in his pre-match press conference. “Harry Arter, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith will all miss the game.”

Whilst the absence of those three has been confirmed, Howe also admitted that he has some uncertainties over the fitness of other first team players following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Swansea City which secured Bournemouth’s Premier League status for another season.

He added: “There are one or two other knocks that we’ll have to check and make decisions on.”

Howe will be hoping that those issues do not create a lengthy injury list to hinder Bournemouth’s trip to Burnley, as the Cherries will be hoping for a strong end to the season.

A top half finish is still possible for Howe’s side if they were to beat Sean Dyche's side and see other results go against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, with whom Bournemouth are level on points and only behind on goal difference in the table.