Filipe Luis Says Antoine Griezmann Would Be 'Cheap' for €100m as Barcelona Links Continue

Atletico Madrid forward and Barcelona transfer target Antoine Griezmann would be a bargain at €100m, according to club teammate Filipe Luis.

It has been reported by multiple sources that Griezmann has a release clause of €100m in his contract, and Filipe Luis believes that teams should have no issues in paying this amount of money for the France international.





According to Goal, the Brazilian told a news conference: "Griezmann for €100m is cheap, it's the truth."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Should Griezmann be sold for €100m, it would make him the sixth most expensive player of all time, and it is believed that Barcelona are prepared to activate the Frenchman's release clause this summer.





Despite the interest in Griezmann, Filipe Luis believes his teammate will remain focused in Madrid. He added: "It will not affect him because we are not thinking about it. If he goes, it will be after the [Europa League] final and everyone wants to win it. The other things go after that.

"He is cheap and if he ends it well, it will be even more so. This club has shown many things but it's not just Griezmann.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He has been the most decisive player this season but we have helped him to be like he is. We want him to continue but what happens after the final is not connected to this."

Despite a slow start to the current campaign, Griezmann has still managed to score 27 goals in all competitions, making it four consecutive seasons in which he has scored over 25 times.

The Frenchman will be praying his form continues over the summer, as he hopes to play a pivotal role in any potential success his country may achieve at the World Cup in Russia.

Players of his calibre are not often so easily available, and there will surely be multiple clubs seriously considering activating Griezmann's release clause. With Barcelona reportedly at the front of the queue, it seems as though we will be seeing Griezmann swap Madrid for Barcelona this summer.